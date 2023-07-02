Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
Shares of DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diebold Nixdorf
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.