Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.