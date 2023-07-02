FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

