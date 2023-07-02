RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.20 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
