RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.20 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.