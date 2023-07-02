Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %

AINC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

