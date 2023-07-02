Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

