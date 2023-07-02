American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

