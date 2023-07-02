Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.