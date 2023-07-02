Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
