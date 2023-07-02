Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Monro Stock Up 1.8 %

MNRO opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. Monro has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monro by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 585,861 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monro by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $12,790,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at $12,975,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

