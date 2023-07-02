Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.