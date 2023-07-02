CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $178.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $131,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

