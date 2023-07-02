Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinity Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.