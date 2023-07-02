Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.