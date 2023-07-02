Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

