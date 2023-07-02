StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

FLXS stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

