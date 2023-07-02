Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $377,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

