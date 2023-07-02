Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 1.4 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

