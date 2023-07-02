Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $713,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 235.66% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of ($10.29) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biocept

(Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.