Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292,200.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.