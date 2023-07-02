Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
