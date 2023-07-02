Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.