ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZTO. HSBC boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.