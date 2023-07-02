StockNews.com Downgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IQV opened at $224.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.