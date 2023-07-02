StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
