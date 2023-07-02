StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

