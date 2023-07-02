Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

