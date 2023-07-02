Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Genie Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

GNE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $367.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.