NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $402.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $409.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

