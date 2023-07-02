InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IHT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.08. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,973,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945 over the last 90 days. 68.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.