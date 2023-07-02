Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOTFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOTFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 45.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 156,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.