Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 45.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 156,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

