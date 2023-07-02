Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intellicheck by 7.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

