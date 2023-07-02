MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,671,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock valued at $583,738. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Articles

