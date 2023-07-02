LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies



LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

