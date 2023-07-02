Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

