Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.39.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $440.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.67. Netflix has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

