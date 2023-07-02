Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $376.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $369.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.30. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

