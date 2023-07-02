Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.