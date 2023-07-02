Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $76.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.