Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

