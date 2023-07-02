Truist Financial Cuts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $61.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

