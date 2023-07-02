OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 423,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

