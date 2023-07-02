The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,680,345.56 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66.

On Friday, June 16th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.