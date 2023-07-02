Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Vice Chairman Sells $4,126,624.25 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 368,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

