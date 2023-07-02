Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $5,206,250.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

