AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells $13,828,582.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $4,245,677.73.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $14,073,187.80.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $3,648,998.92.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.
- On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:APE opened at $1.74 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
