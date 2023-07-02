Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Major Shareholder Sells $204,675,977.28 in Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $27.39 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $946.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

