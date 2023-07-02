Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Sells $58,786,200.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,646,000 after purchasing an additional 197,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

