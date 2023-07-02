DA Davidson Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Buy

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Camping World by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

