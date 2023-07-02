Citigroup Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

