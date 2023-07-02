Mizuho Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $119.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.57.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

