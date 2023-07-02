Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Guild has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $692.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Insider Activity at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guild will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guild during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

