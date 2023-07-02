StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

