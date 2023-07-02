Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $208.48.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
