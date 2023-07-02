Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 318,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,733 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

