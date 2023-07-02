comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

comScore Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of comScore stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. comScore has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in comScore by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 564,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

